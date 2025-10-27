Delhi: DU student attacked with acid by stalker

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The attack happened near Lakshmibai College. The victim tried to shield her face but still suffered burns on her hands. She was quickly taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the suspects using CCTV footage and raids at multiple locations.

The attack has renewed calls for stricter laws and better protection for women in Delhi.