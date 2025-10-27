Delhi: DU student attacked with acid by stalker
On Sunday morning, a 21-year-old Delhi University student was attacked with acid by three men on a motorcycle while she was heading to an extra class in Ashok Vihar, northwest Delhi.
Police have identified the accused as Jitender (her stalker), Ishan, and Arman.
The incident has sparked fresh outrage about women's safety in the city.
Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The attack happened near Lakshmibai College. The victim tried to shield her face but still suffered burns on her hands. She was quickly taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the suspects using CCTV footage and raids at multiple locations.
The attack has renewed calls for stricter laws and better protection for women in Delhi.