Cyclonic circulation brings heavy downpours to Tamil Nadu deltas

RMC forecasts rain till June 15

The Regional Meteorological Centre says this rainy spell will last until June 15 before easing into lighter showers through June 19.

After June 15, things could heat up again in the northern interior districts for three or four days, once the weather system moves away.

For Chennai folks: you're likely to see more moderate rain on Sunday with highs around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

And if you're in Madurai or Karur, you've probably noticed it's still pretty hot despite the rain!