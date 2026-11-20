Cylinders explode at eatery near Khatu Shyam Ji temple
A big fire broke out at an eatery on the new exit route of the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan on Friday, just as crowds gathered for the annual fair.
The blaze started unexpectedly and got worse when four gas cylinders exploded, causing a scare among visitors.
Teamwork contained fire, cylinders removed
Locals and traders jumped in fast to help put out the flames, with fire engines from the temple committee and the administration also reached the scene.
Their teamwork helped contain the fire and safely remove more gas cylinders before things got worse.
Officials are now looking into what caused it.