D K Shivakumar unveils ₹1.25 trillion Bengaluru infrastructure upgrade plan
Big news for Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar just announced a whopping ₹1.25 trillion plan to upgrade the city.
Unveiled on Kempegowda's 517th birth anniversary, the plan focuses on handling Bengaluru's fast-growing population (now at 14 million) and expanding boundaries by building upwards and modernizing city infrastructure.
Bengaluru Metro expansion and e-khata digitization
Bengaluru Metro is set for a major expansion: 500km of new tracks are coming in two years, including plans for a Metro connection to the airport to be advanced in the coming year to help cut down traffic jams from over 13 million vehicles.
The e-Khata system will digitize property records, making things simpler and more secure for property owners.
Plus, Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations will now rotate across all city constituencies, with special plans at the airport to highlight his legacy for visitors.