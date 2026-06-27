D K Shivakumar unveils ₹1.25 trillion Bengaluru infrastructure upgrade plan

Bengaluru Metro expansion and e-khata digitization

Bengaluru Metro is set for a major expansion: 500km of new tracks are coming in two years, including plans for a Metro connection to the airport to be advanced in the coming year to help cut down traffic jams from over 13 million vehicles.

The e-Khata system will digitize property records, making things simpler and more secure for property owners.

Plus, Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations will now rotate across all city constituencies, with special plans at the airport to highlight his legacy for visitors.