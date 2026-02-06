Dadri lynching case: Ikraman names accused in court
More than a decade after the shocking 2015 Dadri lynching, Mohammed Akhlaq's wife, Ikraman, has finally shared her account in court.
Back in September 2015, a mob stormed their Greater Noida home during dinner and brutally attacked Akhlaq and his son Danish over rumors of beef storage—Akhlaq did not survive, while Danish made it through after surgery.
Cross-examination set for later this month
Ikraman named those she says were involved when she gave her statement on February 5, 2026—the second eyewitness testimony after her daughter's.
Her cross-examination is set for later this month.
Over the years, the case has seen many twists: daily hearings began in January, six accused tried (and failed) to get their trial moved last month, and the Uttar Pradesh government moved to withdraw the prosecution, but a court rejected the government's application on December 23, 2025, terming the lynching a "serious crime against society."