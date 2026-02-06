Dadri lynching case: Ikraman names accused in court

Cross-examination set for later this month

Ikraman named those she says were involved when she gave her statement on February 5, 2026—the second eyewitness testimony after her daughter's.

Her cross-examination is set for later this month.

Over the years, the case has seen many twists: daily hearings began in January, six accused tried (and failed) to get their trial moved last month, and the Uttar Pradesh government moved to withdraw the prosecution, but a court rejected the government's application on December 23, 2025, terming the lynching a "serious crime against society."