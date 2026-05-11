Daily wage earners account for 31% of India's suicides: NCRB

Daily wage earners accounted for a staggering 31% of all suicide deaths in India in 2024, the highest share in a decade. The data was revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The total number of suicide deaths across the country reached 1.7 lakh in 2024, up from 1.34 lakh in 2015.

Workforce impact Tamil Nadu recorded highest number of suicides The NCRB data showed that 52,910 daily wage earners died by suicide in 2024. This is a sharp rise from the previous high of 26.4% recorded in 2022. Casual laborers largely include this category, and they make up nearly one-fifth of India's total workforce. The report also highlighted that Tamil Nadu had the highest number of suicides among daily wage earners, with over 10,500 cases in 2024.

State statistics Leading causes of suicide deaths Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh also reported high numbers of suicides among daily wage earners. The NCRB data further revealed that 62.9% of all suicide victims in 2024 had an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh. "Family problems" was the leading cause of suicide deaths, accounting for 35% of all cases.

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Methodology Most common methods used for suicide deaths The report also noted that hanging was the most common method used for suicide deaths (62.3%), followed by poisoning (24.5%). Other methods included drowning (4.4%) and coming under running vehicles or trains (2.5%). While daily wage earners remain a major category of suicide victims, housewives have seen a decline in their share over the past decade.

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