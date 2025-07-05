Dalai Lama promotes human values on 90th birthday eve

TL;DR

'I want to serve others...': His Holiness's heartfelt wish

At a prayer ceremony before the main celebrations, the Dalai Lama shared his hope to keep serving others for another 30-40 years.

Quoting Shantideva, he reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to helping people through compassion.

Leaders like Kiren Rijiju, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and actor Richard Gere are expected at Sunday's big event.

While he usually skips birthday parties, the Dalai Lama thanked everyone using this moment to spread kindness—something he truly appreciates.