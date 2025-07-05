Dalai Lama promotes human values on 90th birthday eve
As he gets ready to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6, the Dalai Lama is encouraging everyone to practice compassion and religious harmony.
He's cheering on efforts that promote kindness and altruism.
The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is marking the milestone with a religious conference, youth forum, and prayers.
The Dalai Lama says finding peace of mind starts with compassion—a value rooted in ancient Indian wisdom and Tibetan culture.
'I want to serve others...': His Holiness's heartfelt wish
At a prayer ceremony before the main celebrations, the Dalai Lama shared his hope to keep serving others for another 30-40 years.
Quoting Shantideva, he reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to helping people through compassion.
Leaders like Kiren Rijiju, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and actor Richard Gere are expected at Sunday's big event.
While he usually skips birthday parties, the Dalai Lama thanked everyone using this moment to spread kindness—something he truly appreciates.