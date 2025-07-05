Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Manipur's Kuki tribes urge MLAs to reject new government

Manipur's top Kuki body, KIM, has told its 10 MLAs to stay out of any new state government.

This move comes after nearly two years of ethnic violence and is meant to push for stronger protection of the Kuki community's land, culture, and rights.

The Kukis are now demanding either a separate administration or Union Territory status.