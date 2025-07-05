Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Manipur's Kuki tribes urge MLAs to reject new government
Manipur's top Kuki body, KIM, has told its 10 MLAs to stay out of any new state government.
This move comes after nearly two years of ethnic violence and is meant to push for stronger protection of the Kuki community's land, culture, and rights.
The Kukis are now demanding either a separate administration or Union Territory status.
TL;DR
Political boycott may complicate efforts to restore peace
With Manipur already under President's rule and deep divisions between communities, this political boycott could complicate efforts to restore peace.
Many people have lost their lives since May 2023, and many more have been displaced.
The Kuki community hopes this stand will bring attention to their call for safety and self-governance.