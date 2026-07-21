Dalit Sangharsha Samiti demands NEET leak probe and names revealed
India
The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) is pushing for a thorough investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak, saying students and parents deserve answers.
They want the government to reveal who was involved in setting up the exam and believe more transparency could help rebuild trust.
Arjun Bhadre condemns Jantar Mantar police
DSS State convener Arjun Bhadre stressed that a fair, time-bound probe is needed to hold people responsible.
He also criticized police for using force against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar, including students and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it "an attack on democratic rights" and urging stronger protections for future exams.