Dalits served only ganji at Tamadaddi fair on Gandhi Jayanti
India
At a recent temple fair in Tamadaddi village, Karnataka, Dalit attendees were reportedly given different food from others, just ganji, while upper-caste participants got the regular meal.
The incident happened on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a day that's supposed to stand against untouchability.
Basappa Yaladagal, a local Dalit resident, filed a police complaint about it.
Police register case against about 20
Police have registered a case against about 20 people for organizing the separate meals.
Sadly, locals say this isn't the first time such discrimination has happened in the village during religious events.
Even though India's Constitution bans untouchability, stories like this show how caste bias still affects daily life for many Dalit communities.