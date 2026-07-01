Damarion Jones accidentally shot Jonah Tanner, both died in Syracuse
India
Two close friends, 13-year-old Jonah Tanner and 16-year-old Damarion Jones, died after a tragic shooting inside a Syracuse home on June 24, 2026.
Authorities say Jones accidentally shot Tanner, then turned the gun on himself out of guilt.
The loss has left their families and community reeling.
Families hold vigil, set up GoFundMe
Loved ones describe Jonah as a football fan who was known for his personality, while Damarion was known for his kindness:
Jonah's family said the boys were "inseparable."
Both families have set up GoFundMe pages to help with funeral costs, and a vigil was held so friends and neighbors could come together to remember the boys.