Damini Kumari dies after husband Sanjeev Sah allegedly burns her

Police say Sah took Damini to an isolated spot, poured gasoline on her, and set her ablaze.

People who saw Damini running, engulfed in flames, alerted the police and called an ambulance.

Sah was arrested soon after and confessed during questioning.

Investigators have found evidence of a flammable substance, suspected to be petrol, at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway based on a complaint from Damini's family.