Damini Kumari dies after husband Sanjeev Sah allegedly burns her
India
A heartbreaking case from Bihar's Supaul district: 21-year-old Damini Kumari died after her husband, Sanjeev Sah, allegedly set her on fire.
The incident happened after an argument about divorce: Sah wanted to end the marriage, but Kumari didn't agree.
Sanjeev Sah arrested, confesses during questioning
Police say Sah took Damini to an isolated spot, poured gasoline on her, and set her ablaze.
People who saw Damini running, engulfed in flames, alerted the police and called an ambulance.
Sah was arrested soon after and confessed during questioning.
Investigators have found evidence of a flammable substance, suspected to be petrol, at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway based on a complaint from Damini's family.