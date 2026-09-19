Damoh's Dwarka Patel accused of killing wife and 3 children
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, where Dwarka Patel was taken into custody for allegedly killing his wife and three young children early Saturday at their home.
The tragedy followed a year of ongoing family disputes, with the victims identified as Khema Bai, 27, and their children aged one, four, and seven.
Dwarka Patel found with ax
Police say Patel was found at the scene with the ax used in the crime.
The family had been dealing with domestic issues for a long time. There was even a legal complaint filed earlier.
After an argument on Friday night (with Bai's father trying to help), things took a devastating turn after the wife and children went to sleep.
Investigators and forensic teams are now examining the case closely.