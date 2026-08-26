Danish Sher Khan arrested after throwing eggs at Ganpati procession
India
A 22-year-old delivery guy, Danish Sher Khan, was arrested after he threw eggs at a Ganpati procession on Sunday night.
Police said he did it because firecrackers from the procession made his eyes burn, so he threw eggs from a nearby building toward the crowd.
The incident happened around 9:30pm near Continental Heights during the Mazgoaoncha Moraya Mandal's idol parade.
Protesters gather, Jayant Meena pledges action
About 200 people from the procession were upset and gathered outside the building, demanding his arrest and calling various political leaders.
Police quickly stepped in to calm things down: Deputy Commissioner Jayant Meena promised strict action under nonbailable sections, which helped disperse the crowd.