DAP and urea shipments stuck at Kandla as India sows

Sowing has sped up this year, with nearly 60% of the normal sowing area already planted by July 17, so any delay hits hard.

On top of port congestion and a shortage of trailers, the Iran war is making things worse by disrupting a major shipping route for fertilizer ingredients.

While urea stocks are holding steady for now, DAP supplies remain tight.

Industry insiders say these issues could stick around until the global situation calms down.