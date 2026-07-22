DAP and urea shipments stuck at Kandla as India sows
India
Right when India's main crop-planting season is in full swing, fertilizer shipments are stuck at key ports like Kandla.
Since July 14, vessels carrying thousands of tons of crucial nutrients, DAP and urea, haven't been unloaded, causing real worry for farmers who need these supplies on time.
Sowing nearly 60% amid supply strains
Sowing has sped up this year, with nearly 60% of the normal sowing area already planted by July 17, so any delay hits hard.
On top of port congestion and a shortage of trailers, the Iran war is making things worse by disrupting a major shipping route for fertilizer ingredients.
While urea stocks are holding steady for now, DAP supplies remain tight.
Industry insiders say these issues could stick around until the global situation calms down.