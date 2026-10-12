Darbhanga school roof propped by benches demolished after pillar collapse
India
A crumbling school building in Darbhanga, Bihar, was finally demolished after its unsafe condition made headlines.
The roof had been dangerously propped up by benches ever since a main pillar collapsed months ago.
Thankfully, all 191 students were shifted to a nearby school on October 5, so classes could continue safely.
NHRC issues notice to Darbhanga magistrate
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) noticed the situation and quickly issued a notice to the Darbhanga District Magistrate, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.
They highlighted how letting children study in such risky conditions isn't just unsafe, it's a serious human rights issue.
For now, the 191 students continue to attend classes at the Middle School Goswa campus.