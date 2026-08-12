Dashcam captures fatal crash of Atiq Ahmed's youngest son
What's the story
A 30-second dashcam video has emerged, purportedly showing the horrific road accident that killed Abaan Ahmed (21), son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The incident took place on August 6 in Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh. The footage shows a Hyundai Creta speeding past a pickup truck before crashing into a divider on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway. The Jhansi Police said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Moth has been directed to verify the authenticity of the video.
Crash details
Footage shows SUV losing control before overturning
The dashcam footage, recorded by a vehicle behind the Creta, shows the SUV losing control and overturning.
Abaan was traveling with his friends to meet his brother Ali Ahmed at Jhansi jail when the accident occurred.
The accident was so intense that it tore off the front of the SUV. Abaan and his friend Sonu died in the crash, while three others were injured.
Twitter Post
Dashcam video
VIDEO | Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Dash cam visuals of the car accident in which Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and his friend were killed. The SUV, in which they were travelling, crashed into a divider in Jhansi district last week.… pic.twitter.com/uxYMA7D0WZ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026
Aftermath
Abaan was conscious briefly after being rescued
Witness Deepak Yadav, who was among the first people to reach the scene, recalled hearing the collision and rescuing occupants with an iron rod.
Abaan was conscious briefly after being rescued but succumbed to severe internal injuries. The post-mortem revealed ruptured liver, lungs, spleen and fractured ribs, and doctors attributed his death to massive internal bleeding caused by the high-impact collision.
Sonu, seated behind Abaan, suffered a fatal head injury and skull fracture.
Investigation progress
Police examining dashcam footage along with eyewitness accounts
The three other occupants, Umar Ahmed, Mohammad Zaid and Aslam, were initially admitted to a Jhansi hospital before being referred to Prayagraj for further treatment.
Abaan was laid to rest at a graveyard in their hometown in Prayagraj on Saturday.
The police are now examining the dashcam footage along with eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence to determine how the accident happened.