Datia student Raj Kushwaha dies after touching overhead power line
India
In a tragic incident on August 14, 17-year-old Raj Kushwaha lost his life at Little Star Public School in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.
He was asked to put up the national flag on the school's rooftop after hours and accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage power line overhead, resulting in fatal burns.
FIR filed as family blocks NH44
Police have filed an FIR against school officials and are investigating, and people at the school are being questioned.
Raj's family says they were not told about the accident right away and staged a protest that blocked National Highway 44, even delaying a government convoy.
Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha spoke to the victim's family and assured them of police action.