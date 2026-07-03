Dattatreya Hosabale says alleged Ram Mandir theft deeply hurt Hindus
India
The RSS has spoken out about the alleged theft of donation funds at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, calling it an incident that has "deeply hurt the sentiments" of Hindu society.
General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized that the temple stands as a symbol of devotion built through generations, making the incident especially upsetting.
Trust officials resign as 8 arrested
Eight people, including donation counters and a retired bank employee, have been arrested after an FIR was filed on June 25.
The temple trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra sent their resignations, as they were aware of those involved.
An SIT is now digging into how much was stolen and what went wrong with management.