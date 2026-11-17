Daughter says Rakesh Handoo cooperated, seeks support after cyberterrorism arrest
Rakesh Handoo, a Kashmiri Pandit social activist, was arrested last month on cyberterrorism charges.
His daughter Anjani is reaching out for public support, saying her father has fully cooperated with police and responded to police notices, joined the investigation via video-conferencing, and traveled to Baramulla himself.
She's urging people to help ensure he gets justice and a fair process.
Panun Kashmir and lawyer dispute charges
Community leaders like Tito Ganju from Panun Kashmir are backing Handoo, challenging the accusations, and calling for a thorough forensic check before any legal action.
Handoo's lawyer also says the charges don't actually fit the law.
As Ganju puts it: "No individual should be subjected to an extraordinary criminal process without the statutory ingredients of the alleged offense being clearly established," said Tito Ganju, chairman of Panun Kashmir.