David Beckham praises Hima Ninama for stopping child marriage
Hima Ninama from Madhya Pradesh made headlines after she bravely stopped her own child marriage by reaching out to her school principal for help.
Her story caught the attention of former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham, who highlighted her determination and the role of her teachers in helping her resist child marriage on World Children's Day as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
Bhil tribal girl aims to teach
Hima, part of the Bhil tribal community, is determined to finish school and become a teacher.
Despite living with a physical disability, she's active in athletics and academic contests.
Her courage has sparked conversations about ending child marriage and supporting girls' education, with support from her school principal and teachers.