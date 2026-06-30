Dayalu Ammal, MK Stalin's mother, rushed to Chennai hospital, stable India Jun 30, 2026

Dayalu Ammal, mother of DMK president MK Stalin, was rushed to a Chennai hospital on Tuesday after her health took a sudden turn.

She has been dealing with age-related issues for years and usually gets treatment at home, but this time needed emergency care.

The good news: doctors say she is now stable and under close watch.