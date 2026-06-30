Dayalu Ammal, MK Stalin's mother, rushed to Chennai hospital, stable
India
Dayalu Ammal, mother of DMK president MK Stalin, was rushed to a Chennai hospital on Tuesday after her health took a sudden turn.
She has been dealing with age-related issues for years and usually gets treatment at home, but this time needed emergency care.
The good news: doctors say she is now stable and under close watch.
MK Stalin and family visit hospital
Stalin and family members, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the hospital to check on her and talk with doctors about her recovery.
Ammal's ongoing health struggles, including Alzheimer's disease, first drew public attention back in 2015 during a high-profile court case, when medical reports confirmed she could not attend due to multiple age-related illnesses.