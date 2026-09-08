Deadly Delhi collapse prompts safety declaration for over 200 PGs
After a deadly building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, authorities have declared over 200 paying guest (PG) accommodations near Delhi University "dangerous."
With campus hostels in short supply, many students depend on these off-campus PGs, now under inspection for serious safety issues like crumbling buildings and exposed wiring.
Delhi students face unsafe expensive PGs
Students say they're paying high rents, sometimes up to 20,000 rupees, for PGs with poor facilities and safety risks.
Complaints about water shortages, bad food, and hefty electricity bills are common.
Many are now urging the university to improve hostel options so they don't have to settle for unsafe off-campus housing.
In response, officials promise stricter checks and tougher penalties for violations.