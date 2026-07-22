Sikkim tunnel collapse: Death toll rises to 20
What's the story
The death toll from the tunnel collapse at the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim's Namchi district has risen to 20. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a sudden burst of methane trapped within the rock strata caused the explosion, releasing fumes and toxic gases inside the tunnel. Of the 27 workers trapped inside, two managed to escape while five remain missing.
Ongoing search
Rescue operations on
Rescue teams are still searching for the five missing workers but officials said that the presence of toxic methane gas is making the rescue operations difficult.
A special mining rescue team from West Bengal has joined the efforts to reach those still trapped inside the tunnel.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced plans to form a special committee to investigate the cause of the methane gas blast and subsequent collapse.
Victim identification
PM, CM announce compensation
So far, 12 bodies have been recovered and seven have been identified. The victims include workers from Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of West Bengal, a worker from Punjab and another from Sikkim.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each deceased worker and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Chief Minister Tamang also announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each deceased worker.