Deaths during Jitiya rituals in Jharkhand prompt residents' safety protests

The Jitiya festival in Jharkhand saw two heartbreaking accidents during the Jitiya observances.

In Palamu, Rakesh Kumar drowned in a pond while doing ritual immersions with his mother.

Over in Jamshedpur, 13-year-old Punam Kumari and her sister Jyoti were caught by a strong river current during a family ritual.

Jyoti was rescued and is now in critical condition, but sadly, Punam didn't make it.