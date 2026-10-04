Deaths during Jitiya rituals in Jharkhand prompt residents' safety protests
India
The Jitiya festival in Jharkhand saw two heartbreaking accidents during the Jitiya observances.
In Palamu, Rakesh Kumar drowned in a pond while doing ritual immersions with his mother.
Over in Jamshedpur, 13-year-old Punam Kumari and her sister Jyoti were caught by a strong river current during a family ritual.
Jyoti was rescued and is now in critical condition, but sadly, Punam didn't make it.
Locals' rescue attempts unsuccessful, residents protest
Locals jumped in to help with rescue efforts, but despite their quick action, both Rakesh and Punam lost their lives.
The tragedies sparked protests from residents demanding better safety measures at festival sites so families can celebrate without fear.