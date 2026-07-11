Deaths of 4 pregnant women at Banswara hospital prompt probe
Four pregnant women died at Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital, Banswara, between July 7 and 10, prompting Rajasthan officials to launch an investigation.
The district collector has set up a five-member committee to check if there were any hospital lapses.
Two women arrived in critical condition, while two other deaths involved cesarean procedures.
Early findings cite abortion, anemia, hypertension
Early findings show the deaths happened for different reasons: a minor passed away after abortion complications from a rural clinic; two women likely died from severe anemia; and one woman didn't make it through surgery due to possible high blood pressure.
No adverse drug reactions have been found so far, but officials are reviewing records and talking to staff to ensure transparency and accountability.