Debraj Chakraborty arrested in Purulia over alleged 100cr asset transfers India Jul 02, 2026

Debraj Chakraborty, ex-TMC councilor from Bidhannagar, was arrested in Purulia on Wednesday after the Calcutta High Court denied him bail.

He and his wife, Aditi Munshi, a former MLA and devotional singer, are accused of moving around ₹100 crore worth of assets anonymously and in the names of relatives and acquaintances before the 2026 elections.