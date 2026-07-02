Debraj Chakraborty arrested in Purulia over alleged 100cr asset transfers
India
Debraj Chakraborty, ex-TMC councilor from Bidhannagar, was arrested in Purulia on Wednesday after the Calcutta High Court denied him bail.
He and his wife, Aditi Munshi, a former MLA and devotional singer, are accused of moving around ₹100 crore worth of assets anonymously and in the names of relatives and acquaintances before the 2026 elections.
Aditi Munshi gets interim anticipatory bail
Munshi was given interim anticipatory bail because she has a four-month-old baby, but with strict conditions like surrendering her passport and no foreign travel.
She's also being investigated separately for allegedly undervaluing her assets in a recent election affidavit where she lost.