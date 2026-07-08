Debris slip near Meppadi forces 93 to evacuate, kills 3 India Jul 08, 2026

A debris slip at the Wayanad tunnel road site in Kalladi, near Meppadi, forced 93 people from 33 families to leave their homes on July 7.

The tragedy claimed three lives and five people are still missing.

The 93 people from 33 families who were evacuated are now staying at a relief camp set up in the Government Polytechnic College, Meppadi.