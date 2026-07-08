Debris slip near Meppadi forces 93 to evacuate, kills 3
India
A debris slip at the Wayanad tunnel road site in Kalladi, near Meppadi, forced 93 people from 33 families to leave their homes on July 7.
The tragedy claimed three lives and five people are still missing.
The 93 people from 33 families who were evacuated are now staying at a relief camp set up in the Government Polytechnic College, Meppadi.
Ministers request faster relief in Wayanad
The camp is sheltering men, women, and children while officials directed stepped-up relief measures.
Ministers A.P. Anil Kumar and T. Siddique have asked officials to speed up help for stranded residents nearby.
Evacuations are ongoing in other risky areas, with the District Medical Officer asked to establish a health sub-centre to provide healthcare services to isolated families in Chooralmala.