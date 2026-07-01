Deceased Indian sailor returned from Venezuela without 'single organ'
What's the story
The mysterious death of 33-year-old Indian sailor Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela has taken a bizarre turn. His body was sent back to his hometown Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, without any organs or details from Venezuelan authorities. The Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter after discovering that internal organs, including the brain, heart, and lungs, were missing from his body.
Organ removal
'Not a single organ was found in the body'
The FSUI posted on X, "The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found." The report also noted extensive stitching on Chauhan's body and that it had been kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. It concluded that the cause of death could not be determined due to the absence of organs. "This is unacceptable....We demand a full investigation...from Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy," the body said.
Communication gap
Family was informed about his death by the company
Chauhan's family said they were informed about his death by the company, which also assured them that his body would be returned within 60 days. Initially, they were told he had fallen on the ship and was being treated. The next day, they were told there was a 95% chance he wouldn't survive. By evening, they were informed of his death due to severe injuries from a fall.
Repatriation delay
Body reached India after a month
The family was promised the sailor's body would be handed over within a week, but it reached Deoria only on June 4. A team of doctors examined the body in Deoria but refused to conduct a post-mortem without an official order. After an order from the District Magistrate (DM), a post-mortem was conducted revealing all internal organs were missing from Chauhan's body.
Missing organs
Autopsy report states 'cause of death not ascertained'
The autopsy report stated that "both eyes and mouth close," with incisions stitched from neck to pubic symphysis and ear to ear. It noted the body was blue in color with peeling in some parts. The brain, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx, trachea, heart, both lungs, pleura cavity, pericardium, coronary arteries, big blood vessels, intestines, stomach, gallbladder, spleen, and kidneys were all missing.
Work
Rakesh was working as a fitter
Chauhan, a native of Lagda Bazar Tola in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Venezuela in November 2025 as part of the crew of a merchant navy ship. "Rakesh was working as a fitter on an oil tanker,...He was sent by Xfinity maritime services company, Navi Mumbai-based company," Sushma, a senior manager from Xfinity maritime services, told ETV Bharat but refused to give details on what exactly transpired.