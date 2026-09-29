Deep depression triggers 2nd Andhra Pradesh floods, 71,796 farmers affected

Andhra Pradesh is dealing with major floods for the second time in a week, thanks to heavy rain from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The Godavari Delta and Valley are swamped, with the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram continuing to receive more than 9.7 lakh cusecs of floodwater by Monday.

Around 71,796 farmers have seen their crops damaged across 1,229 villages across 190 mandals.