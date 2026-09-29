Deep depression triggers 2nd Andhra Pradesh floods, 71,796 farmers affected
Andhra Pradesh is dealing with major floods for the second time in a week, thanks to heavy rain from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.
The Godavari Delta and Valley are swamped, with the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram continuing to receive more than 9.7 lakh cusecs of floodwater by Monday.
Around 71,796 farmers have seen their crops damaged across 1,229 villages across 190 mandals.
AP roads 2,405km damaged, ₹1,498.30cr estimate
Flooding has also damaged horticultural crops in 89 mandals and damaged 2,405km of roads: repairs could cost ₹1,498.30 crore.
In Polavaram district alone, 171 villages are on high alert as river levels keep rising.
Relief camps ready as Sabari rises in Polavaram district, but some areas like Srikakulam are just starting to see waters go down.