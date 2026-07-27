Deepa Yadav and 2 children die in Lalitpur train incident

A deeply sad event unfolded in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday: Deepa Yadav (35) and her two young children, Shivangi (five) and Krish (two), lost their lives after reportedly jumping in front of a train near Dhaurra railway station at around 8:30am.

The incident happened within the Jakhloun police area, as confirmed by Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Kumar.