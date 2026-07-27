Deepa Yadav and 2 children die in Lalitpur train incident
India
A deeply sad event unfolded in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday: Deepa Yadav (35) and her two young children, Shivangi (five) and Krish (two), lost their lives after reportedly jumping in front of a train near Dhaurra railway station at around 8:30am.
The incident happened within the Jakhloun police area, as confirmed by Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Kumar.
Police cite Vicky Yadav's alcoholism
Police say Deepa was struggling with her husband Vicky Yadav's alcoholism and frequent family disputes.
The family had been staying at Deepa's parents' home in Dhaurra village with their three children.
After the incident, authorities took charge of the bodies for postmortem and have started an investigation into what happened.