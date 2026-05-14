Deepak Kumar Singh's team uncovers coded liquor racket in Muzaffarpur
Police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, have uncovered a clever liquor smuggling racket where bay leaves and ₹1 notes were used as secret delivery codes.
The group moved banned spirits disguised in homeopathic medicine bottles on busses and small vehicles.
Acting on a tip, Inspector Deepak Kumar Singh's team stopped an auto near Patahu airport field and seized 180-liter of spirit.
Illegal liquor factory at poultry farm
This bust led officers to an illegal liquor factory at a poultry farm, where they found another 150-liter of spirit, hundreds of empty bottles, branded wrappers, and tools for making alcohol.
The suspects behind the operation managed to escape during the raid.
Police say these coded items helped smugglers confirm deliveries without getting caught, a tactic that's both unusual and pretty inventive.