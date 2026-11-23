A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a couple riding their motorcycle was hit and killed by a car allegedly driven by the underage son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Deepak Mendke.

Pralhad and Sunita Gaikwad were hit on November 20 at around 3:30pm when the crash happened.

Pralhad died instantly, while Sunita passed away while being taken to hospital.