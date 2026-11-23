Deepak Mendke's underage son allegedly killed Beed couple in Maharashtra
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a couple riding their motorcycle was hit and killed by a car allegedly driven by the underage son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Deepak Mendke.
Pralhad and Sunita Gaikwad were hit on November 20 at around 3:30pm when the crash happened.
Pralhad died instantly, while Sunita passed away while being taken to hospital.
Police register case against Daksh Mendke
CCTV footage captured just how severe the impact was, showing the couple thrown off their bike after being struck head-on.
Police have now registered a case against Daksh Mendke following a complaint from the Gaikwads's children.
This tragedy comes soon after the 2024 Pune Porsche crash, raising fresh questions about road safety and why stricter rules for underage driving are urgently needed.