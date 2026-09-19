Deepanshu Shokeen wins 1st independent DUSU vice president 2026
Deepanshu Shokeen just made history as the first independent to win the vice presidency of Delhi University's Students's Union in 2026.
Coming from a humble background, his dad's a bus conductor and his mom works as an Anganwadi worker, he won big, drawing support from both politically active and apolitical students across campus.
Shokeen's NSUI exit and slippers pledge
Originally, Shokeen stepped into student politics even though his father wanted him to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission examinations.
He started out with the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) but decided to run solo after being asked to withdraw.
His promise not to wear slippers until justice was served for a paying guest collapse in Satya Niketan really struck a chord with students, showing he was serious about fighting for their rights.