Deepavali in Tamil Nadu: 70+ people injured in firecracker accidents
Deepavali celebrations turned rough for many in the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur, as over 70 people ended up with burns, eye injuries, or minor wounds from firecrackers as of Tuesday morning.
Most cases came from busy towns like Vellore, Arcot, Arakkonam, Cheyyar, and Tiruvannamalai.
Hospitals flooded with patients
Government hospitals were busy treating patients up to early Tuesday morning.
Tiruvannamalai's main hospital saw 50 burn cases alone, while Vellore and Walajah hospitals each handled nine more—some involving kids.
Emergency teams stayed ready in case more people needed help.
No deaths reported
Ahead of Deepavali, fire and police officials ran safety campaigns urging everyone to burst crackers outdoors and keep a close eye on children.
Hospitals even set up special burn wards just for festival injuries.
Thankfully, despite the high number of accidents this year, there were no reported deaths in these districts.