Deepavali in Tamil Nadu: 70+ people injured in firecracker accidents

Government hospitals were busy treating patients up to early Tuesday morning. Tiruvannamalai's main hospital saw 50 burn cases alone, while Vellore and Walajah hospitals each handled nine more—some involving kids. Emergency teams stayed ready in case more people needed help.

No deaths reported

Ahead of Deepavali, fire and police officials ran safety campaigns urging everyone to burst crackers outdoors and keep a close eye on children.

Hospitals even set up special burn wards just for festival injuries.

Thankfully, despite the high number of accidents this year, there were no reported deaths in these districts.