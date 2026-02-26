Deepfakes, fake news direct attack on democracy: Union minister

AI-generated content harder to spot

With AI-generated content getting harder to spot, the government recently tightened rules requiring social media platforms to clearly label AI-generated content and is working on regulations to mandate watermarking and labeling.

This move aims to protect real human creativity from being drowned out by fakes.

But Vaishnaw pointed out that laws alone aren't enough—India's working with over 30 other countries to find global solutions so everyone's on the same page.