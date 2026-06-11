'Deeply worrisome': India condemns attacks on ships near Oman 

MEA

We call for dialogue and diplomacy: MEA

"There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said.