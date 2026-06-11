'Deeply worrisome': India condemns attacks on ships near Oman
What's the story
India has strongly condemned recent attacks on ships with Indian seafarers in the Gulf. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the incidents "deeply worrisome" and demanded an immediate end to such assaults. The condemnation comes after three Indian seafarers were killed when a vessel was attacked by US forces off Oman's coast earlier this week. The deceased have been identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya, and chief engineer Patnala Suresh.
MEA
We call for dialogue and diplomacy: MEA
"There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said.
Diplomatic protest
US charge d'affaires summoned
The Indian government has summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires (CDA) to register a strong protest against these attacks. Jaiswal emphasized the importance of seafarers' welfare and said, "We need not re-emphasize this point." In the same press conference, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, confirmed that three vessels with Indian sailors onboard have been attacked since June 8.
Attack details
Three vessels attacked since June 8
According to the MEA, a fire was reported on Vessel Marivex on June 8 but all 24 Indian crew members were rescued safely. On June 10, vessel MT Settebello, with 24 Indians onboard, was attacked; three died. "On 11th June, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, a bitumen tanker MT Jalveer, was....involved in a maritime security incident in the vicinity of Shinas port, Oman. The vessel has 20 Indian seafarers on board, and all of them are reported to be safe," he said.