Defence Ministry denies delayed recognition of 6 Operation Sindoor soldiers
India
The Defence Ministry has pushed back against reports claiming six soldiers from Operation Sindoor got recognition only recently.
Officials called these claims "incorrect," saying tributes and honors were given promptly, just as tradition expects.
Ministry cites early awards, Army tributes
According to the ministry, the soldiers were formally honored at a press conference in May 2025, with gallantry awards following in August.
The Indian Army also posted tributes on social media soon after.
The ministry emphasized that their sacrifices were acknowledged early and consistently, not just now.