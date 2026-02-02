Defense budget hits ₹7.85 lakh crore, makes up 2% GDP

Budget will fund new fighter jets, submarines, drones, smart weapons

This boost isn't just about bigger numbers—it's funding new fighter jets, submarines, drones, and smart weapons. It also covers emergency buys after Operation Sindoor and keeps projects like Rafale jets and warship building on track.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says it's about balancing security with self-reliance and supporting "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

If you're interested in tech or national security—or just want to see where your tax money goes—this is a big deal for India's future.