Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announces India AI lab in Colombo
India
India just announced it is setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared the news during his visit, saying this move is all about helping Sri Lanka upgrade its military tech and deepening defense ties between the two countries.
AI lab could spur defense cooperation
This AI lab is not just about cool tech; it is part of India's push for regional stability and self-reliant and modern defense systems.
Singh explained that in today's world, AI is being used for defense and security purposes.
This project shows India's commitment to tackling new challenges together.
The collaboration could open doors for joint projects and knowledge sharing in cutting-edge defense technology.