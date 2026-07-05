Defense Minister Rajnath Singh credits Make-in-India for 12-year self-reliance India Jul 05, 2026

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says India has gone from defense shortages to self-reliance over the past 12 years, thanks to the "Make-in-India" push that started in 2014.

He shared that defense production jumped from ₹460 billion about eight or nine years ago to more than ₹1.78 trillion, and exports shot up from just ₹6.86 billion in 2013-14 to ₹380 billion now, a huge leap showing growing trust in Indian-made tech.