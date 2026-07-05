Defense Minister Rajnath Singh credits Make-in-India for 12-year self-reliance
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says India has gone from defense shortages to self-reliance over the past 12 years, thanks to the "Make-in-India" push that started in 2014.
He shared that defense production jumped from ₹460 billion about eight or nine years ago to more than ₹1.78 trillion, and exports shot up from just ₹6.86 billion in 2013-14 to ₹380 billion now, a huge leap showing growing trust in Indian-made tech.
Rajnath Singh urges accurate defense reporting
Singh also highlighted big reforms like removing Article 370 and tackling Naxalism as steps toward national progress.
He pointed out advances in semiconductors, mobile manufacturing, cars, and digital infrastructure under Make-in-India.
Wrapping up, he urged the media to report accurately on defense matters because misinformation can hurt our armed forces' morale and create confusion at a time when the world is watching India's achievements.