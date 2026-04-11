Defense Minister Rajnath Singh warns against complacency after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is urging everyone not to get too comfortable after the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire.
Speaking at an event in Lucknow (Gomti Nagar Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti), he pointed out that what's said in official announcements doesn't always match what's really happening on the ground in West Asia.
Singh assured that India is staying alert and ready to handle any fallout from ongoing tensions.
Trump pause spurs rare U.S.-Iran-Pakistan talks
Earlier this week, US President Trump announced a two-week pause in military action with Iran, which has led to rare talks between the US Iran, and Pakistan, the highest-level since 1979.
Trump called Iran's proposal "workable," hinting at a possible diplomatic breakthrough.
Meanwhile, India says it has sufficient reserves to handle any situation and the government is ensuring there is no crisis.