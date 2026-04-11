Defense Minister Rajnath Singh warns against complacency after U.S.-Iran ceasefire India Apr 11, 2026

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is urging everyone not to get too comfortable after the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow (Gomti Nagar Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti), he pointed out that what's said in official announcements doesn't always match what's really happening on the ground in West Asia.

Singh assured that India is staying alert and ready to handle any fallout from ongoing tensions.