Dehradun: Kashmiri brothers assaulted for speaking in Kashmiri, 1 hospitalized
Two Kashmiri brothers, Danish (variously reported as 18 or 20) and Mohammed Tavish (also reported as Tabish/Tabiz or Tabish Ahmed, with his age inconsistently reported), were assaulted inside a shop in Dehradun's Vikasnagar on January 28 after the shop owner objected to them speaking Kashmiri.
The owner, Sanjay Yadav, allegedly hurled slurs and blamed them for a recent attack before hitting them with a stick and rod.
Tavish was reported to have suffered a head wound; reports differ on the number of stitches (seven or 11) and on whether he had a fracture; Danish was also hurt.
Locals rushed both to the hospital.
FIR filed; investigation ongoing
Police quickly filed an FIR against Yadav and others involved, after Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who assured action—Yadav is now in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) have called for justice and strict action, saying incidents like this shouldn't be ignored.
Both brothers are recovering from their injuries.