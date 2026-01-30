Dehradun: Kashmiri brothers assaulted for speaking in Kashmiri, 1 hospitalized India Jan 30, 2026

Two Kashmiri brothers, Danish (variously reported as 18 or 20) and Mohammed Tavish (also reported as Tabish/Tabiz or Tabish Ahmed, with his age inconsistently reported), were assaulted inside a shop in Dehradun's Vikasnagar on January 28 after the shop owner objected to them speaking Kashmiri.

The owner, Sanjay Yadav, allegedly hurled slurs and blamed them for a recent attack before hitting them with a stick and rod.

Tavish was reported to have suffered a head wound; reports differ on the number of stitches (seven or 11) and on whether he had a fracture; Danish was also hurt.

Locals rushed both to the hospital.