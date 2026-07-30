Dehradun teacher Srishti Kandhari dies by suicide amid dowry claims
India
Srishti Kandhari, a government teacher from Dehradun, died by suicide after allegedly facing months of harassment from her husband and in-laws.
Before her death, she recorded a heartfelt video apologizing to her mother and sharing that she was called "cursed" since her marriage.
Her family claims the abuse was linked to dowry demands.
FIR registered against husband Saurabh Raturi
The video quickly went viral online, and police registered an FIR for dowry death against Kandhari's husband, Saurabh Raturi, and his family.
A post-mortem has been completed, and investigators, including forensic experts, are looking into the case.