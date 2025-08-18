Next Article
Delhi: 4 dead, 1 injured in West Delhi factory fire
A fire broke out at Mahajan Electronics in West Delhi on Monday afternoon, leaving four employees dead and one person injured.
The blaze started on the second floor around 3pm and thick smoke quickly filled the building, making it tough for people to get out even as firefighters rushed to help.
DCP, local leaders visit site; probe on
The incident happened during lunch, catching several workers off guard.
While most managed to escape, four were trapped inside despite rescue efforts led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer.
An employee named Sumit recalled the panic as people tried to evacuate.
Local leaders visited the site afterward. Police and forensic teams are investigating what caused the tragedy.