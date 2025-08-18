4-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog bite India Aug 18, 2025

A four-year-old girl, Khadira Banu, passed away from rabies in Bengaluru on Sunday night. She was bitten by stray dogs near her home in Davanagere back in April.

Although her family spent nearly ₹9-10 lakh on treatment and she seemed to recover at first, she later developed symptoms and couldn't be saved.

Her uncle, Sajid, urged authorities to address the rising number of stray dogs, saying, "There are a lot of stray dogs in Davanagere town, and no one has taken any measures to curtail the problem."