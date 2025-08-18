4-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog bite
A four-year-old girl, Khadira Banu, passed away from rabies in Bengaluru on Sunday night. She was bitten by stray dogs near her home in Davanagere back in April.
Although her family spent nearly ₹9-10 lakh on treatment and she seemed to recover at first, she later developed symptoms and couldn't be saved.
Her uncle, Sajid, urged authorities to address the rising number of stray dogs, saying, "There are a lot of stray dogs in Davanagere town, and no one has taken any measures to curtail the problem."
Over 2.8 lakh dog bites in Karnataka this year
Khadira's story is part of a bigger concern—Karnataka has seen over 2.8 lakh dog bite cases and 26 related deaths just this year up to July 31.
Places like Vijayapura and Bengaluru city are especially affected.
Other recent attacks, including one on a retired teacher in Bengaluru, show that stray dog safety is becoming a serious issue for many families across the state.