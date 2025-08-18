Next Article
AMU protests enter 18th day, 2 students on hunger strike
AMU students have been protesting for 18 days straight against a proposed fee hike, even after the university cut the increase to 20%.
Many want a full rollback and are also calling for other changes.
The demonstrations, happening at the Bab-e-Syed gate, have seen strong participation from women students.
Movement gains momentum with political support, student backing
Two students are on day four of a hunger strike, pushing for student union election dates, an election officer, release of withheld results, and reversal of suspensions.
The movement has gained backing from political leaders and students at other universities like DU and JNU.
Tensions rose further after allegations involving women students led to four proctorial members resigning.