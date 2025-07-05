Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Delhi accountant fakes robbery to cover embezzlement
A 22-year-old West Delhi accountant, Subhash Chand, tried to cover up his embezzlement by pretending he was robbed of ₹13 lakh.
He told police that six men on bikes attacked him after he withdrew cash from a bank.
Turns out, the whole thing was staged to hide money lost to gambling.
TL;DR
Chand's story didn't add up
Police got suspicious when CCTV footage showed no sign of any attack and Chand's injuries didn't match his story.
After some questioning, Chand admitted he'd planned the fake robbery with his friend Vijaypal—handing over the cash so it would look like a real theft.
Both have now been arrested.