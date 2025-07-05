Mohali: Collision on Kharar flyover injures 28

TL;DR

All are stable and recovering

Most injuries were minor, and everyone was taken to Kharar civil hospital—thankfully, all are stable and recovering.

Despite the scare, both drivers sorted things out themselves and chose not to file a police report.

Meanwhile, in other accidents...

In other news from Mohali, a speeding car killed a seven-year-old girl near Handesra village while she was with her family—the driver has been booked for negligence.

In another tragic incident, businessman Varun Dhawan lost his life after his car hit a pole in Sector 82; one passenger is critically injured as police investigate further.