Delhi adds 400 tents for winter, boosting shelters past 11,000
This winter, Delhi is rolling out 400 waterproof and fire-resistant tents to help keep the city's homeless warm.
These new tents, part of the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 (from November 15 to March 15), will add space for 4,000 people, pushing total shelter capacity in the city past 11,000.
Tents join around 197 shelter homes
The new tents will pop up in areas where lots of people need them most, joining Delhi's existing network of around 197 shelter homes.
To make sure no one is left out in the cold, there will be nightly rescue teams helping people get to safety or medical care.
The plan also promises basics like blankets and hot water wherever available and adds women's security guards at women's shelters for extra safety.